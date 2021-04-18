Extreme, experimental: summer season opening in Uram Park

The summer season in Uram extreme park in Kazan was opened on 18 April. It is located under the Millennium Bridge and consists of eight zones: a skate park, two pump tracks for experienced and novice athletes, workout and parkour area, streetball park, air park, and training zone.
