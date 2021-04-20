AR/VR museum: Kazan Kremlin gathers young programmers for hackathon

09:00, 20.04.2021
The 2nd open hackathon to develop AR/VR apps for the museum opened in the Kazan Kremlin on 16 April. Not experienced programmers but students of schools, colleges and institutes were in front of computer screens in the workshop. They created projects of apps that after improvements can be used for wide interaction between the museum and its visitors.


