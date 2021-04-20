AR/VR museum: Kazan Kremlin gathers young programmers for hackathon

The 2nd open hackathon to develop AR/VR apps for the museum opened in the Kazan Kremlin on 16 April. Not experienced programmers but students of schools, colleges and institutes were in front of computer screens in the workshop. They created projects of apps that after improvements can be used for wide interaction between the museum and its visitors.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first