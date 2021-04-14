'On the Verge of the Universe': National Museum of Tatarstan opens a 'space' exhibition

On 12 April, the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan opened the exhibition 'On the Verge of the Universe', dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the first human flight into space. At the opening ceremony, the guests received a surprise greeting and congratulations from the International Space Station. Visitors of the exhibition had the opportunity to see photos of Yury Gagarin's arrival in Kazan in 1967, posters, photo cards, postcards, pins, stamps issued in the USSR in different years, get acquainted with how astronomy developed, starting from Ancient Egypt and learn about the contribution of Tatarstan and its enterprises to the conquest of space.
