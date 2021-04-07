How employees of Kazanorgsintez PJSC getting vaccinated

09:00, 07.04.2021 15 1
The employees of Kazanorgsintez have been vaccinated against coronavirus at the Kazan City Clinical Hospital No. 7. Together with all those who wanted to be vaccinated, the management of the chemical giant, including the general director of the enterprise, Farid Minigulov, has been vaccinated. The employees of Kazanorgsintez had the opportunity to sign up for COVID–19 vaccinations from January 19. The Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya, is now available for prevention. Before the procedure, the employees undergo a preliminary health check. Vaccination for all employees is voluntary.


