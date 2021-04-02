'Business problems are solvable': what entrepreneurs discuss with President of Tatarstan

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with public representatives of the Commissioner under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs in Municipal Districts and Urban Districts on 31 March. The meeting discussed the issues such as amendments to the bill on maternity capital, the importance of creating jobs in the suburbs, business benefits in the bill on the patent system, etc.


