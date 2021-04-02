'Business problems are solvable': what entrepreneurs discuss with President of Tatarstan

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with public representatives of the Commissioner under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs in Municipal Districts and Urban Districts on 31 March. The meeting discussed the issues such as amendments to the bill on maternity capital, the importance of creating jobs in the suburbs, business benefits in the bill on the patent system, etc.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first