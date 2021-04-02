600 new jobs: petrochemists present the project of the olefin complex to students

Representatives of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC met with students of the N. Lemayev Petrochemistry and Oil Refinery College and Nizhnekamsk Chemical Technological Institute. The students were shown a presentation about the construction of the ethylene complex and told about the course of the implementation of the project. The complex is going to process nearly 1,8 million tonnes of naphtha a year. It is planned to manufacture 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, 273,000 tonnes of propylene, 245,000 tonnes of benzene, 88,000 tonnes of butadiene from all this feedstock. The complex plans to produce the first tonne of products in June 2023. The state-of-the-art facility will need professional staff. 600 jobs are going to be created here, this is why the company is interested in an inflow of young talented specialists who are ready to master a profession. The petrochemists talked about social guarantees and salaries of the future EP-600 workers as well as a chance of going down in the enterprise's history and gain a huge working experience.



