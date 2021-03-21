Nowruz 2021: pilaf festival, ethnic market and hockey in felt boots

Nowruz Turkic and Iranian festival has been celebrated today in Kazan. The programme included stagings of a street theatre, a show of jumpers, Nowruz Man and Nowruz Beauty contests, folk games, entertainment, a concert, an ethnic market. Pilaf Festival has been hosted for the first time where the best recipe for the famous Eastern dish has been chosen by popular voting. Teams of national cultural autonomies have competed in ice hockey in felt boots.
