Clash of swords: Épée of Kazan 2021

  • Maxim Platonov
A leg of the Épée World Cup is taking place in Kazan from 19 to 23 March 2021. Around 400 athletes from 40 countries of the world have arrived in the Tatarstan capital. 109 referees are working the tournament, including 27 international and 82 national referees. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist has watched the bouts.


