Consolation final: Épée World Cup leg in Kazan ends

The Kazan stage of the Épée World Cup has helped to determine all competitors of the Olympics. Russia has won the biggest number of quotas, two team and six personal places, men's and women's teams have three quotas each. On the other hand, Russians haven't won a medal in Kazan, while athletes from South Korea and Ukraine, the teams of Italy and Poland have celebrated victories.
