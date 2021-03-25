How Kamil Samigullin urged Christians: Kazan religious clerics have received a vaccine against COVID-19

19:00, 25.03.2021 19
Religious clerics of Kazan have received a vaccine against coronavirus in the polyclinic of Hospital No. 7 in Kazan today. Head of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate, Tatarstan Mufti Hazrat Kamil Samigullin have been administered EpiVacCorona, while the clergy of the Kazan Eparchy has been vaccinated with the first dose of Sputnik V. The priests will show up for the second dose on 15 April.


