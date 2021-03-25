How Kamil Samigullin urged Christians: Kazan religious clerics have received a vaccine against COVID-19

Religious clerics of Kazan have received a vaccine against coronavirus in the polyclinic of Hospital No. 7 in Kazan today. Head of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate, Tatarstan Mufti Hazrat Kamil Samigullin have been administered EpiVacCorona, while the clergy of the Kazan Eparchy has been vaccinated with the first dose of Sputnik V. The priests will show up for the second dose on 15 April.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first