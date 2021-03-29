'Not suffering, but rejoicing': how to live in House Without Pain

In two or three years, another hospice will open in Kazan, designed for 60 beds. In addition to comfortable wards, there will be a sauna, billiards, as well as a mosque and a church. Vladimir Vavilov, the founder and chairperson of the board of the Angela Vavilova Foundation, told about this during a press tour. Journalists had the opportunity to find out about who will become patients of the new hospice, and how things are going in the hospital at 67 Korolev Street.
