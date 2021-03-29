'Not suffering, but rejoicing': how to live in House Without Pain

  Maksim Platonov
In two or three years, another hospice will open in Kazan, designed for 60 beds. In addition to comfortable wards, there will be a sauna, billiards, as well as a mosque and a church. Vladimir Vavilov, the founder and chairperson of the board of the Angela Vavilova Foundation, told about this during a press tour. Journalists had the opportunity to find out about who will become patients of the new hospice, and how things are going in the hospital at 67 Korolev Street.


