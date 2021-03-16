TAIF-NK hosts 2021 Skiing Relay Race sports family festival

The friendly staff of TAIF-NK JSC workers saw off winter and participated in traditional skiing competitions. The sports family festival took place at the weekend in Almash training base. This year, a record number of competitors, including the management of the company, participated in the winter relay race. 13 men's and 3 women's teams competed in the tournament. A food truck worked during the whole event. One could have some tea with recently baked pastries, eat hot soup and shashlyk. A separate entertaining programme was organised for children - sleigh and pony riding. The sports festival ended with an award ceremony. A team of the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility won the competition in the men's skiing relay race, Production No. 1 of Petrols Plant was second, the squad of Petrols Plant came third. A team of Production No. 2 of Oil Refinery was the best in the women's relay race, the factory management team was second, while the team of Petrols Plant won third place.
