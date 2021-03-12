Housing market: developers, bankers and realtors discuss prospects and plans

Tatarstan is preparing a serious groundwork for new buildings in order to exceed the annual plan - the large-scale goal to approach the bar of 3,6 million square metres of housing a year. This was announced at a round table discussion in the ministry of construction of Tatarstan by Deputy Minister Ilshat Gimayev. Other participants of the meeting: representatives of banks, developers and realtors told how the housing market survived the past year, what caused an explosive increase in prices, and what prospects are open to the preservation of the programme of preferential mortgages.
