Nizhnekamskneftekhim republishes unique calendar of 1941 and hands it over to libraries

The Museum of the Military Glory of the Neftekhimik search party hosted the presentation of the desk calendar of 1941, as well as the ceremony of handing over the republished edition to the librarians of Nizhnekamsk. The calendar was signed to print on December 19, 1940. Olga Lantsova, the commander of the Neftekhimik search party, managed to find and purchase it for reissue. Together with like-minded people, she is engaged in the search for the remains of dead and missing Soviet soldiers, as well as the preservation of historical objects related to the war period of our country. The original edition is carefully preserved in the Museum of the Military Glory of the detachment, among other numerous exhibits of the wartime. The desk calendar of 1941 is a book of several hundred pages, which tells about the achievements in industry and agriculture, the development of education and healthcare systems, the history of the Fatherland, its heroes and plans for the coming years. The calendar was signed to print on December 19, 1940 – then no one could have guessed that the war would come. In the year of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War, on behalf of the director general of TAIF JSC, chairperson of the board of directors of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the desk calendar of 1941 was recreated by specialists of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC and Neftekhim Media PLC. Thus, TAIF Group gave its contemporaries the opportunity to touch the events of 1941. The desktop calendar was first received by the employees of the Central Library System of Nizhnekamsk, for whom they also conducted a tour of the halls.

