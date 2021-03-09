Voice of Faith: Orthodox Christian radio opens in Kazan

09:00, 09.03.2021 24
1/24
Faith-Kazan new radio began to work in Kazan at the beginning of spring. The first Orthodox Christian radio station, which is already present in 40 Russian cities, now got to the Tatarstan capital on 95.5 FM. The solemn opening of Faith-Kazan radio took place in the Our Lady of Kazan Museum. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist attended the opening.


