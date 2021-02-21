Flowers laid at memorial of Kazanorgsintez's employees-veterans of Second World War

09:00, 21.02.2021 16
1/16
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the executives of Kazanorgsintez PJSC laid flowers at the memorial of the company's employees who participated in the Great Patriotic War. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director General for Personnel and General Affairs Albert Akhmetshin, Deputy Director General for Economic Security and Regime Rostislav Sarkisov, and Chairman of the primary trade union organization Niyaz Gazeev.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries