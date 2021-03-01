Innovative diagnostics: a master class for thoracic surgeons in Kazan

On 25 February, the X Russian-European Educational Symposium on Thoracic Surgery named after Academician M.I. Perelman opened in Kazan. More than 150 thoracic surgeons gathered at the AMTEC Education Centre for lectures and surgeries. One of them was demonstrated by the head of the endoscopy department, pulmonologist of the Central Research Institute of Tuberculosis, Ilya Sivokozov. How they perform lung cryobiopsy using the new technique, without anesthesia and in a short time - in the photo report of Realnoe Vremya.
