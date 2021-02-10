Outside temperature is normal: winter spotting at Kazan airport

16:55, 10.02.2021 46 1
1/46
  Maksim Platonov
The next meeting of fans of aviation photography dedicated to the Day of Russian Civic Aviation Worker has taken place today at Kazan international airport. Several areas have been chosen for spotting: the end of the runway, an area close to the taxiway and others. Photographers have also been in the control tower where they have familiarised themselves with the specifics of air traffic management and radio flight support. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist has also visited the airport in winter.


