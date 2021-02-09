39th Shalyapin Festival: three mysteries of 'Turandot'

00:00, 09.02.2021 34
1/34
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

The first week of the 2021 Shalyapin Festival has impressively ended with Giacomo Puccini's Turandot opera. Both soloists of the Jalil Tatar Academy Opera and Ballet Theatre Zoya Tsererina as Turandot, Gulnora Gatina as Liù and invited guests Alexey Tikhomirov as Timur, who is now working in Moscow's New Opera, a frequent guest of Kazan and beloved Ahmed Agadi who has been representing the Mariinsky Theatre since 2005 has played Prince Calaf have participated in the staging. Giacomo Puccini's last opera staged by director Mikhail Pandzhavidze in 2012 was performed without a happy end - it ends only with the Italian composer's music. As it is known, he didn't manage to finish the composition.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries