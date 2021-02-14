2021 Shalyapin Festival: traditionally opera with five bass singers on the great singer's birthday

Boris Godunov opera by Modest Musorgsky is unchangeably performed on Fyodor Shalyapin's birthday in the Musa Jalil Tatar Academy Opera and Ballet Theatre. The Kazan Conservatory's graduate, Russia's Honourable Artist Mikhail Kazakov have traditionally played the main role in the opera at the Shalyapin Festival.
