Authorised opposition rally in Kazan

An authorised rally "against repressions and changes of electoral legislation to the State Duma" has been held in Millenium Square in Kazan. Representatives of Yabloko, PARNAS and the Left Front organised the rally. Supporters of Alexey Navalny and members of the CPRF have joined the campaign too.
