Who is heavier: Kazan hosting Russian Sumo Championship

16:39, 14.02.2021 33
1/33
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov

Kazan is hosting the 2021 Russian Junior Sumo Championship these days. The best sumo wrestlers of the country are fighting for the right to be on team Russia to compete in the biggest international tournaments.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries