Coronacrisis and gastronomic achievement: what restaurateurs and hoteliers of Tatarstan discuss

The new president of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers was elected in Kazan - the chairperson of the board of the organisation, Zufar Gayazov. The vote was held at the reporting meeting of the association, where the leading participants of the catering and hotel market discussed last year's results and new challenges.
