Kazanorgsintez conducts scheduled fire and tactics drills

Scheduled fire and tactics drills with workers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took place at KOS. They are designed to test rescuers, their abilities to act in such cases and the ability of the enterprise's workers' to correctly respond to the situation.
The drills had a scenario: as a result of the destruction of the coil in the furnace in one of the buildings, ethylene was allegedly emitted, started to burn. Neighbouring pipelines and building structures were under threat.
Workers switched on the automatic fire alarm and the steam fire extinguisher with the help of the manual alarm. As a result, all firefighting services arrived at the site of the accident on time, while Kazanorgsintez employees worked according to the instruction. "All necessary conditions are created in the enterprise, and the latest equipment is purchased to provide fire safety in the workplace," Chief Engineer at Kazanorgsintez PJSC Rafael Safarov stressed.
