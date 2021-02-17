Tatagroexpo: spring crops, feed fences and Agropolia

On 10 February, the 3rd specialized exhibition Tatagroexpo opened on the territory of the Kazan Expo Exhibition Centre. In total, more than 200 enterprises from 30 regions of Russia and a number of leading foreign companies took part in the exhibition. The exhibition shows agricultural machinery, equipment and spare parts, plant protection products and fertilizers, seeds, products of Tatarstan farmers. Besides, here you can get acquainted with the latest scientific developments. An extended final board meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan "Results of the work of the agro-industrial complex for 2020 and tasks for 2021" was also held at the Kazan Expo site.


