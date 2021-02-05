New type of rubber and ambitious EP-600: Nizhnekamskneftekhim continues to implement investment projects

13:47, 05.02.2021 68
The management of TAIF arrived in Nizhnekamsk on a working visit to personally examine the key and under construction facilities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, which is part of TAIF Group. As part of the visit, the top officials of TAIF JSC visited the DSSK production facility, the CCGT-TPP site, the EP-600 complex and a number of other production sites. The delegation inspected in detail with all of the works, discussed a variety of issues concerning not only projects, but also the welfare of the workers.


