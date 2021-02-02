Fight against surrogate and beer records: final board meeting of State Alcohol Inspectorate of Tatarstan

The pandemic has turned the Tatarstan alcohol market upside down. Instead of legal vodka and strong alcohol, consumers have switched to more affordable drinks or even surrogate products that flow through shadow channels from neighbouring regions. The main surprise on the alcohol market during the pandemic was a 107% increase in sales of beer - up to 21 million decaliters. These and other results of work in 2020 were summed up at the board meeting of the State Alcohol Inspectorate.
