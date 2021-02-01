Miss Tatarstan — 2021 wardrobe: patriotic tricolour, traditional swimsuit and national costume

Miss Tatarstan - 2021 ended in Kazan on 30 January. 18-year-old Kazan Federal University student Dina Yusupova won it.

30 finalists first appeared on the stage of Pyramid Culture and Leisure Complex in the Russian tricolour, then there was a catwalk show in swimsuits. Ten superfinalists selected after these two stages stepped on the stage in stylised national costumes.


