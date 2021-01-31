Winter Spartakiade among workers of industrial enterprises kicks off in Kazan

Employees of Tatarstan's leading industrial enterprises are competing in The Sunny camp, including a team of Kazanorgsintez PJSC that was third in the summer competition. Participants in the 3rd Winter Spartakiade of the republican office of the Russian Chemical Workers' Trade Union are competing in three sports: chess, cross-country skiing, tennis table. The team that will show the best result after two days will get the winner's trophy.
