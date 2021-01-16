Legendary love story as present for birthday man

Romeo and Juliet ballet by Sergey Prokofyev has been performed today in the Kazan Jalil theatre. The play is dedicated to the 70th jubilee of the distinguished artist of Russia and Tatarstan, art director of the ballet Vladimir Yakovlev. Amanda Gomes, Mikhail Timayev, Oleg Ivenko played the main roles.


