Medical industrial park at Kazan Expo receives distinguished guests

On 28 January, Viktor Kharitonin, the chairperson of the board of directors of Farmstandard JSC, visited the medical industrial park created last summer on the base of the Kazan Expo site. After getting acquainted with the residents of the industrial park, he went to a meeting with the president of Tatarstan to discuss further cooperation with the republic. In particular , the possibility of opening a nuclear medicine centre in Kazan and organising high-tech care for patients with cancer.
