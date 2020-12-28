Main New Year Tree of Kirovsky and Moskovsky districts opens in Pine Grove park in Kazan

09:00, 28.12.2020 23
1/23
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
The New Year tree in the park near the Chemists' Recreation Centre has traditionally been installed by Kazanorgsintez PJSC. Besides, the winter town has been transformed this year — an ice maze has been created for kids, and a skate rental service has also appeared. Dozens of citizens gathered to watch the opening of the New Year tree and the winter town. A festive programme has been prepared for them with performances of artists, music and congratulations from Ded Moroz Claus and Snegurochka. The mayor of Kazan, Ilsur Metshin, and the head of the Kirovsky and Moskovsky districts, Sergey Mironov, congratulated the guests of the event on the upcoming year and opened the New Year tree town.


