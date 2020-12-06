'Battle for Moscow. On Edge of Penetration': reenactment of 1941 battles in Tatarstan National Museum

17:29, 06.12.2020 56
1/56
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin
  • Ilya Repin

Battle for Moscow. On Edge of Penetration military and historical reenactment dedicated to battles of the Red Army against German troops has taken place today in the Tatarstan National Museum. In December 1941, German troops invaded Moscow, the famous counterattack of Soviet troops from Kalinin to Yelts and in Lobnya began precisely on 5-6 December. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist watched the military actions between the two "armies".


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries