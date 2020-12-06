'Battle for Moscow. On Edge of Penetration': reenactment of 1941 battles in Tatarstan National Museum

Battle for Moscow. On Edge of Penetration military and historical reenactment dedicated to battles of the Red Army against German troops has taken place today in the Tatarstan National Museum. In December 1941, German troops invaded Moscow, the famous counterattack of Soviet troops from Kalinin to Yelts and in Lobnya began precisely on 5-6 December. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist watched the military actions between the two "armies".
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first