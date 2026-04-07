17.5 million kwh saved in 6 years: TAIF-NK presents achievements at Energoprom-2026

Three days, over a hundred companies from Russia and abroad, dozens of business meetings and signed agreements: Kazan international electric power forum opens at Kazan expo

Photo: Роман Хасаев

For three days, the capital of Tatarstan became the center of one of the country's most significant industry events. The International Electric Power Forum Energoprom opened at Kazan Expo — a key industry event in the electric power sector, promoting solutions to current challenges in the sector's development and the implementation of Russia's Energy Strategy until 2050. Starting this year, the forum has been granted federal status. Traditionally, the TAIF Group presented its achievements and developments in the energy sector, with its stand featuring TAIF-NK and TGC-16. More details in this report by Realnoe Vremya.

“Quality of life is the economy, and the economy is energy”

Energoprom has long established itself as one of the country's leading industry events, and interest in its exhibition and business program remains high, especially since the forum was granted federal status this year.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Mikhail Ivanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich, and representatives of the energy sector from several countries.

Rustam Minnikhanov noted the inextricable link between the population's quality of life and the development of the economy and energy. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

Rustam Minnikhanov noted the inextricable link between the population's quality of life and the development of the economy and energy, also thanking federal agencies for their support.

— Our forum has become nationwide thanks to the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. We must always understand that quality of life is the economy, and the economy is energy, — Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized.

Sergey Tsivilev noted that the forum is gaining increasing importance every year, not only in Russia but also abroad. Since this year, the event has federal status, underscoring its strategic importance for the industry.

Sergey Tsivilev emphasized that the forum is gaining increasing importance every year, not only in Russia but also abroad. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

— At the forum, we showcase what we have achieved and how we are moving forward. This year, the number of participants has doubled compared to last year. We have immense respect for those who produce equipment, technologies, machinery, and mechanisms for the energy sector. It is very important that the forum traditionally includes a Youth Day. This is our future. We teach them, create, and then will entrust the country's economy into their reliable hands. I wish everyone productive work, signing profitable contracts, and discovering new interesting solutions, — the head of the Russian Ministry of Energy addressed the participants.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich emphasized the importance of international cooperation in energy and noted successful interaction between states, the development of joint projects, and technology exchange.

Energoprom has long established itself as one of the country's leading industry events. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

— This is a reputable exhibition platform that traditionally brings together leading companies and organizations in the energy sector to exchange experiences, present their new developments and technologies, and discuss further strategies for the development of the energy complex. The business program includes many expert-level meetings, demonstrations of major innovative projects, as well as discussions and reviews of best practices in digitalization, automation of technological and production processes, and strengthening the scientific and personnel base of the energy complex, — he said.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Mikhail Ivanov reported that the domestic power engineering industry is showing active growth: production increased by 10% last year. The forum showcases advanced developments, including gas turbines and the latest electrical equipment.

Over 110 companies, 8,000 square meters of exhibition space

The traditional tour of the exposition by the official delegation took considerable time. That is understandable: Energoprom once again broke records in the number of participants and occupied area — 8,000 square meters.

Energoprom once again broke records in the number of participants and occupied area. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

More than 110 industry companies presented their solutions and advanced developments in electric power. The geography of participants covers over 20 regions of Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, the Volga, Ural, Siberian, and southern regions, as well as three foreign countries: China, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan.

Rustam Minnikhanov and Sergey Tsivilev reviewed projects and technologies from Tatneft, Setevaya Kompaniya, Tatenergo, KMPO, CER-Holding, Kazankompressormash, Gas Turbine Equipment Plant, Obninskenergotekh, ERSO Holding, Rosseti, and also visited the stands of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences, KSPEU, and MIPT.

TAIF CEO Timur Shigabutdinov briefed participants of the tour on the achievements of the TAIF Group in the energy sector. Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

They lingered at the TAIF stand for a long time. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and the accompanying officials were briefed on the achievements of the TAIF Group in the energy sector by TAIF CEO Timur Shigabutdinov. He noted that the TAIF Group's generating company, TGC-16 JSC, created in 2010 on the basis of two thermal power plants (Kazan CHPP-3 and Nizhnekamsk CHPP-1), has increased its installed electric capacity by 28% over the years, to 1.7 GW, and its thermal capacity increased by 9%, exceeding 6,000 Gcal/h. Meanwhile, the company's specific fuel consumption per kWh produced is 275 grams, against the target of 313 grams set by the Ministry of Energy.

Work on modernizing existing capacities and constructing new ones continues. There is a serious development program in place for decades to come.

TAIF-NK JSC stand

The exposition of TAIF-NK JSC, presented at the Group's stand, attracted the attention of forum guests. The enterprise includes an Oil Refinery, a Gasoline Plant, and the CGDUPT. The annual processing of oil feedstock is 8.3 million tons.

The stand of the oil refining company TAIF-NK also attracted the attention of forum guests. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

The company is implementing a number of energy efficiency measures aimed at saving electricity, natural gas, heat, and water. These initiatives include equipment modernization, optimization of technological processes, and the use of modern technologies, which significantly reduce energy consumption.

— Under the program implemented from 2022 to 2025, as well as planned investments for 2026–2028, TAIF-NK JSC expects to achieve significant results in improving energy efficiency. Having saved about 17.5 million kWh over the entire period, as well as approximately 514 Gcal of thermal energy, the company will be able to significantly reduce energy costs. This, in turn, will not only optimize production processes but also increase the enterprise's profit, — emphasized Ramil Nurullin, Chief Power Engineer of TAIF-NK JSC.

Ramil Nurullin emphasized: the implementation of sustainable practices and technologies helps reduce costs and contributes to environmental protection. Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

The oil refiners have also achieved substantial results in reducing water consumption. Since the reconstruction of their own local treatment facilities in 2015, water intake from the Kama River has decreased by 14.5 million cubic meters.

— This is approximately 22% of the volume of the Zainsk Reservoir. The water savings are due to the fact that, by treating storm runoff from production sites, we obtain treated make-up water and continue to use it in production processes, — clarified the company's chief power engineer.

Ramil Nurullin emphasized: the implementation of sustainable practices and technologies not only helps reduce costs but also contributes to environmental protection.

Forum driver

In addition to the specialized exhibition, a meeting of the Tatarstan government was held within the forum: “On the Implementation of the State Program of the Republic of Tatarstan 'Energy Resource Efficiency in the Republic of Tatarstan' in 2025 and Tasks for 2026.” The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin. The work was also attended by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Eduard Sheremetsev, representatives of federal and regional authorities, as well as heads of industry enterprises and organizations.

More than 110 industry companies presented their solutions and advanced developments in electric power. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko presented the results of the energy efficiency state program implementation.

According to the results of 2025, the industrial production index in Tatarstan was 109.9%, while the energy intensity of industry decreased by 5%. Over the past 5 years, electricity consumption in the region has increased by 16% and reached about 37 billion kWh, requiring further development of generating capacity and modernization of energy infrastructure.

Priority tasks include: improving the efficiency of energy resource use, developing highly efficient generation, improving mechanisms for technological connection, and introducing digital technologies into industry management. Special attention at the meeting was paid to the development of the natural gas vehicle fuel market and increasing its efficiency.

A Supplier Day was also held within the forum. Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

A Supplier Day was also held within the forum, which, according to Sergey Tsivilev, is of strategic importance for Russia's development.

— The enterprises presented here are exactly those with which we will conclude contracts for long-term industry orders. I am very pleased that more and more companies are coming here, to this forum, to showcase their products. I am confident that next year there will be significantly more of them, and new interesting solutions will appear. I see people with passion, wanting to produce, wanting to change everything around. This is the driver of the forum, — said the head of the Russian Ministry of Energy.

— Our republic was, is, and will be industrial. We are a major consumer of energy in various forms: 19 billion cubic meters of gas, 37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. Today we have large capacities, but at the same time they are not so competitive on the market. Our task is not to take 206 billion from the wholesale market, but, on the contrary, to sell and build a good business on that. Without energy, the development of our state is impossible. What is being set today is a minimum program that we must all implement together. Huge gratitude to all participants. All our partners are here. We see that Russia is becoming a serious player in the production of electrical and generating capacities, — concluded Rustam Minnikhanov.

Advertisement of JSC TAIF-NK. Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Also, during the meeting, a ceremony was held to award the winners of the republican competition for the best achievements in energy saving and improving energy efficiency for 2025.

