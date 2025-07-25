How Moscow came to lure specialists from Tatarstan

Rifkat Minnikhanov met the President of the Russian Academy of Education Olga Vasilyeva

President of the Russian Academy of Education Olga Vasilyeva visited Kazan to “synchronize watches” in the field of science and education. The republic had something to show, but the problem of a shortage of young teachers remains relevant. Details on the state of Russian education and science are in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Tatarstan's preparation is always touching and stunning”

Today, President of the Russian Academy of Education Olga Vasilyeva visited the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences. The host party carefully prepared for the visit, presenting the guest with the scientific achievements of the region.

“I would like to immediately make a reservation that any preparation in Tatarstan is always touching and stunning at the same time,” Vasilyeva shared.

Together with the President of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan Rifkat Minnikhanov, she examined the presented stands and listened to the reports of representatives of the scientific and educational community.

“Kazan has always played a unique role in the development of Russian science. This is evidenced by the contribution of Kazan University, scientific schools, as well as the Kazan Theological Academy, which stood at the origins of lithology in the Russian Empire. This Russian science, created on Tatarstan soil by scientists of different nationalities, is our common heritage. Of course, the contribution of Tatarstan and the Tatar ASSR is the most important milestone in the history of Russia,” Vasilyeva told journalists.

The guest was presented with scientific works devoted to the history, pedagogical heritage, geography, language, literature and folk art of the Tatar people. The issue of introducing family studies into the educational program was also raised. More than half of the residents of Tatarstan support this initiative, and 64% are in favour of introducing the subject at all levels of education, from kindergartens to universities. Kazan to open museum of education and Teacher's Square

But the main topic of the meeting was personnel in education.

“In our republic, 22% of teachers are of retirement age, but 21% are young people under 35. And this balance does not go towards rejuvenation. At the same time, 48 years is the average age of an employee in the education system,” said Minister of Education of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin.

Vasilieva was told about the support measures for young teachers implemented in the republic. In particular, students of pedagogical colleges are paid stipends in the amount of 15 thousand rubles, new equipment is purchased for educational institutions, and the latest classrooms are provided.

The key event will be the opening of the museum of education in the structure of KFU, scheduled for early August. Initially, the opening of the museum on the territory of the Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication, as well as the Teacher's Square on the embankment of the Kazanka River, was planned for 2023.

“I saw two museums, but not of education, but of teaching. One is in Voronezh, the other is in Novosibirsk,” said Vasilyeva.

“The third will be ours,” those present assured her.

However, Khadiullin and Minnikhanov emphasized that the details of the project are still being kept secret.



In addition to teachers, they also talked about mentoring. Vasilyeva noted that this is an important topic for the academy, but it did not appear in modern Russia.

“What characterizes today's time? I always call it a time of extreme ignorance. Everything new that is happening now is something we do not know about. The concept of mentoring education was adopted in the country in 1971, but we forgot about it. The peak was when there were 15 Heroes of Socialist Labour in the country who raised us. The largest percentage was in Naberezhnye Chelny,” the historian said.

Stalin created the Ministry of Education, striving for a breakthrough in nuclear and space projects

Vasilieva recalled that the creation of the Academy of Education 81 years ago was dictated by the need to train teachers in the post-war period. According to her, the decision to create the academy, which became a continuation of the USSR Ministry of Education, was made personally by Joseph Stalin. The task of the academy in the post-war years was to train mentors and teachers, and then scientists (doctors and academicians) to implement the country's key projects, including nuclear and space.

“We are an amazing country, we do everything very quickly. A striking example is the Unified State Exam, when other countries have been introducing it for 150 years, and we — bang! — and in 16 years we have already done everything. And so in everything,” she said proudly.

Discussing the development of the education sector and support for dismissed specialists, Vasilyeva unexpectedly turned to Rifkat Minnikhanov with a tempting offer:

“Mr Minnikhanov, if someone good quits, I will definitely take him!”

“We are not firing anyone yet, we need all of our own.”

“If suddenly,” Vasilyeva did not give up, leaving the door open for potential “defectors.”

In the end Minnikhanov and Vasilyeva signed a cooperation agreement between the Russian Academy of Education and the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan.