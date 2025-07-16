Kazan Executive Committee expands paid parking to residential areas

The changes will affect territories far beyond the city centre, with a total of 1,600 additional parking spaces to be introduced

Photo: Мария Зверева

“It’s like a vaccination: the reaction may be painful, but immunity develops”

In 2025, Kazan’s paid parking spaces is going to increase by another 1,600, bringing the total to 13,000. These figures were announced by Alexey Sidorov, head of the Transport Committee, during a Business Monday event. According to him, the changes will affect streets in all districts of the city.

“A competitive procedure is currently underway. After that, work will be carried out to equip new parking spaces, install road signs, apply road markings, and set up parking meters,” the speaker said.

This time, the list includes areas far beyond the centre of Kazan: for example, Zhurnalistov Street, Karbysheva, Kirpichnikova, Sportivnaya, and Rotornaya Streets.

By 2030, the number of paid parking spaces is planned to double again, reaching 30,000. This was indicated by data presented at the meeting.

The expansion of municipal parking was discussed at the Business Monday event by Alexey Sidorov, head of the Transport Committee. взято с сайта kzn.ru

This is not the first expansion of municipal parking in 2025. In April, Kazan opened 1,506 new parking spaces. In July, it was announced that authorities plan to increase the total to 14,131. At that time, the plan included creating 15 new municipal parking lots and expanding existing ones.

Alexey Sidorov reminded that in 2024 Kazan ranked third in the development of paid parking spaces, behind only Moscow and Krasnodar.

“The fact that almost all major Russian cities have taken this path shows that municipal parking is an inevitable measure at the current stage. Ten years ago, alongside Moscow, we started this project, and time has shown that in our reality it is indispensable. It’s like a vaccination: the reaction may be painful, but it builds immunity that protects the whole body,” said Rustem Gafarov, head of the city executive committee.

How Kazan will tackle violations

In the capital of Tatarstan, 1,407 parking spaces — or 12% of the total — are designated for people with disabilities.

“Currently, software is being developed to monitor parking spaces for disabled persons. If a spot is occupied by a non-disabled vehicle, data about the vehicle will be automatically verified against the federal registry and forwarded to the traffic police (GIBDD) for issuing an administrative fine,” said Alexey Sidorov.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Road situation: key data

The number of registered vehicles in Kazan has more than tripled over the past 20 years, reaching 485,000.

Over 90,000 vehicles enter the city streets during morning hours alone.

More than 100,000 vehicles drive through the city centre.

More than 110,000 drivers use parking facilities in Kazan daily.

The turnover rate of parking spaces has doubled. “Out of five drivers, four park for free up to 15 minutes, and only one uses paid parking,” says Alexey Sidorov.

Parking services have 710,000 registered motorists.

This year, Kazan residents completed over 5 million parking sessions, and more than 36 million sessions in total to date.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

“A clinic was needed like air”

At the government meeting, they also discussed the progress of repairs in Kazan’s medical facilities. According to Vladimir Filatov, head of the Health Department, work has either been completed or is currently underway in all adult hospitals in the city. The only exception is City Hospital No. 11, where specialists are preparing a modernisation project.

Major renovations are also in progress at 14 outpatient clinics, including departments of City Hospitals No. 7, 10, and 18, as well as the Veterans’ Hospital. The renovations are scheduled to be completed by August this year. Additionally, this year plans include completing the construction of the emergency and diagnostic department at Central City Clinical Hospital No. 18 on Mavlyutova Street, and two large outpatient clinics: one in the Vesna residential complex, which will serve 25,000 people, and another in the Volzhskie Prostory complex, designed for 15,000 children.

“For a rapidly growing district, the clinic was needed like air. We received many requests from residents. With its opening, thousands of parents will be able to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Rustam Gafarov about the medical facility in Volzhskie Prostory.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

Between 2026 and 2030, a number of outpatient facilities are to be built in Kazan, the speaker added. Most construction will take place in areas with intensive development of new residential complexes. For example, in 2026, combined adult and children’s clinics will open in the Sedmoye Nebo residential complex (Sovetsky district) and the Vremena Goda complex (Privolzhsky district). A children’s clinic will open in the Leto residential complex (Sovetsky district). In 2027, the Kirovsky district plans to build a clinic for the State Autonomous Healthcare Institution Clinical Hospital No. 2.