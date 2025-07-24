Tatarstan’s ministry of construction advises not to expect new Kazan metro line before 2028

According to the deputy minister, this is the most optimistic scenario

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The metro is not expected soon

The second line of the Kazan Metro, stretching from Fuchika Street to Sakharova Street, is expected to open in 2027–2028. This estimate was shared by Deputy Minister of Construction of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gimaev, during a press conference. He explained that the timeline is directly linked to the project’s funding.

“With current levels of financing, the most realistic [completion date] is 2027–2028. The most optimistic scenario is 2028. We just have to be patient — maybe there will be more funding, and then it could move faster," Gimaev noted.

In July of last year, it became known that the republican Cabinet published a resolution stipulating that one billion rubles would be allocated annually from the Tatarstan budget for the construction of the metro. The total funding for the period 2024–2027 amounts to 4 billion rubles.

“The work on the metro is progressing steadily, according to schedule. There are no problems,” the official assured.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

The developer of Salavat Kupere will construct the new airport terminal

Another transport infrastructure project overseen by the Ministry of Construction is the construction of the third terminal at Kazan’s G. Tukay International Airport. According to Gimaev, airports such as Kazan’s and other regional air hubs fall under the jurisdiction of the federal Ministry of Transport. However, Kazan’s airport was “transferred” to the republic’s oversight following a directive from the rais (head) of Tatarstan. “If not for the order, we wouldn’t be supervising it,” he said. The new terminal is scheduled to be commissioned next year.

Talks about the need for modernisation first began in August 2024. At the time, the republic’s Transport Minister Farit Khanifov stated that the terminal was expected to be ready by 2023 and have a capacity of 7.5 million passengers per year. It is worth noting that construction work only began last week. The project is being carried out by the Tatarstan-based company Ak Tash, known for residential buildings in Kazan, Innopolis, and other cities. Its most prominent project to date is the development of the Salavat Kupere social mortgage district.

Hotels near the Millennium Bridge are nearly complete, but TSUM will have to wait

According to Gimaev, the two towers that have risen near the Millennium Bridge — which will house the hotels of the same name — are almost ready. He stated that commissioning and equipment installation works are currently underway.

“They look very harmonious; the final touches are now being made,” the official added.

The single-storey buildings located at the foot of the towers, however, have no connection to the hotels. This is due to the fact that they are under the jurisdiction of a different managing authority. Nevertheless, they are also expected to be completed and delivered next year.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

The final project mentioned by Gimaev was the TSUM building — specifically, its reconstruction. According to the deputy minister, the facility is intended to become the largest cultural centre not only in the Volga region but also in Russia, which means its completion is not expected this year.

Earlier, Kazan-based architect Elena Valeeva published renderings of what the renovated TSUM will look like — it is set to be transformed into a centre for artisans.