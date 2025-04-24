The number of billionaires in Tatarstan is up: 30 in 2023, 37 in 2024

Almost 700 Tatarstan residents received more than 50 million rubles last year, the Federal Tax Service of Tatarstan reported

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Tatarstan residents declared 1.5 billion rubles to be paid to the budget — they expect more than 5 billion following the declaration campaign

The Federal Tax Service of Tatarstan expects that residents of the republic who are required to declare their income will pay more than 5 billion rubles to the budget. This was announced at a briefing dedicated to the 2025 declaration campaign by head of the department Marat Safiullin.

As of 1 April, Tatarstan residents submitted about 236,000 3-NDFL income declarations on all grounds. In particular, 23,000 such documents were sent by individuals who are required to submit them by law. 1.5 billion rubles have already been declared for payment to the budget.

“In general, based on the results of the declaration campaign, we expect to pay a fairly significant amount — more than 5 billion rubles, which must be paid before 15 July of this year,” added Marat Safiullin.

Marat Safiullin emphasized that the deadline for filing the 3-NDFL income declaration does not apply to tax deductions. предоставлено пресс-службой раиса Татарстана

He recalled that there is only a week left until the end of the declaration campaign. Not only individual entrepreneurs, lawyers and notaries, but also certain categories of citizens are required to submit a 3-NDFL declaration to the tax authorities no later than 30 April.

Dividend declarations for 2024 “grew very decently,” added the head of the Federal Tax Service for Tatarstan.

It should be reminded that income from personal income tax in 2024 increased by 56.8% compared to 2023 and amounted to 125 billion. As of October 1, 2024, 490 thousand tax returns on citizens' income for 2023 were submitted, including more than 32 thousand returns with an amount of personal income tax to be paid to the budget of almost 4.9 billion rubles — 1.6 times more than a year earlier.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

In addition, a new progressive scale of personal income tax rates has been in effect since 1 January 2025. “This is probably right. We believe that those who earn more should bear greater social responsibility to those who earn little,” the speaker said.

Thus, if a citizen's annual income does not exceed 2.4 million rubles, the base rate remains at 13%.

In 2024, residents of Tatarstan were returned 14.5 billion rubles in tax deductions

In 2024, residents of Tatarstan were returned 14.5 billion rubles in tax deductions. A year earlier, this amount was 13.7 billion rubles. “The dynamics are very good," the head of the department concluded.

Almost 700 Tatarstan residents received more than 50 million rubles last year

“The number of rich people in our country is growing from year to year. In 2024, according to the results of the 2023 declaration campaign, there were 30 billionaires, and in 2024, there were already 37. In general, the well-being of wealthy people and their number is growing,” said Marat Safiullin.