Robert Gilyaziev: despite all price hikes, fuel prices in Tatarstan remain lowest in Volga region

Fuel prices in some parts of the Volga Federal District — including Udmurtia, Nizhny Novgorod, Kirov, Saratov, Orenburg regions, and Perm Krai — have been increasing more frequently. In contrast, Tatarstan continues to maintain below-average fuel prices. Speaking to Realnoe Vremya, Robert Gilyaziev, head of the Department for Rational Use and Quality of Fuel and Energy Resources in the Republic of Tatarstan, noted that even if fuel prices were to rise in the region, they would still remain comparatively lower than in other Volga Federal District territories. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Fuel prices rose fastest in the Nizhny Novgorod region

According to the monitoring of the Office for the Rational Use and Quality of Fuel and Energy Resources in the Republic of Tatarstan, prices for certain types of motor fuels increased in the Volga Federal District from March 25 to April 1. Thus, the cost of AI-92 gasoline increased in the Ulyanovsk and Samara regions (by 20 kopecks), as well as in Chuvashia (by 25 kopecks). AI-95 went up by 20 kopecks in the Orenburg and Ulyanovsk regions, by 30 — in Udmurtia and Nizhny Novgorod region.

Liquefied natural gas (propane-butane) has risen in price only in one region of the Volga Federal District — Orenburg region (+2 rubles). And it fell in price in six regions at once: in Udmurtia (by 1.5 rubles), in Tatarstan, Kirov region and Bashkiria (by 1 ruble), Ulyanovsk region (by 60 kopecks), Mordovia (by 50 kopecks). Prices for compressed gas (methane) increased in Udmurtia (+65 kopecks), as well as in Orenburg and Kirov regions (+60 kopecks each).

Retail price of fuel in Tatarstan has never risen above the average level

“One of the reasons for the increase in motor fuel prices is the increase in wholesale and exchange prices. Many enterprises that trade at gas stations do not buy directly from manufacturers," Robert Gilyaziev, head of the Department for Ensuring the Rational Use and Quality of Fuel and Energy Resources in the Republic of Tatarstan, told Realnoe Vremya.

Sometimes the jumps reached 95% — this was recorded in September 2023, compared with January of the same year.

“In 2024, there was such a picture — prices rose from January to September, then there was a certain decrease until December," the expert noted. As a result, retail fuel prices at gas stations in the republic increased seven times in 2023, and six times in 2024.

The last time prices in Tatarstan increased was in November.

“This year, there has not been such a sharp increase in stock prices as in those years, but there is a definite increase,” Robert Gilyaziev explained. According to him, if in January the AI-92 cost 48,595 rubles per tonne, then at the beginning of April it rose only by 850 rubles, to 49,445 rubles.

“With any increases, the price level in our republic has always been the lowest compared to other regions of the Volga Federal District. They have never risen above the average level in our country.”

Сurrent main driver behind the rise in retail prices is, in fact, notthe increase in exchange prices

One of the reasons for the increase in retail prices at gas stations is, to a certain extent, inflation. It caused an increase in some operating costs at the gas station. As a result, retail price increases are possible at gas stations in the republic.

However, this is not critical, Gilyaziev reassured.

“If AI-92 gasoline rises by about 70 kopecks, it will be 53.10 rubles, and that is lower than in the Volga Federal District. And the 95th will be 57 rubles, which is also not the highest level," he summed up.

Whatever the reasons for the rise in fuel prices, this is one of the causes of inflation in the country. “As a result, the issue of increasing retail prices at gas stations should be treated very responsibly, not out of a great desire to make as much profit as possible," the expert believes.