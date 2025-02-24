Visualisation of Tatarness and another new building near the Kamal Theatre

Tatar intelligentsia talked to Metshin about a modern theatre festival and the thaw

Guzel Sagitova organised a meeting of the Tatar intelligentsia with the mayor of Kazan. Photo: Денис Гордийко / предоставлено пресс-службой мэрии Казани

Before the International Mother Language Day, Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin met with representatives of the Tatar intelligentsia. Deputy editor-in-chief of Realnoe Vremya Radif Kashapov was among those who discussed the problems of translating signs, a new theatre festival, and Selet building near the new Kamal Theatre. Read more about this in the newspaper’s report.

At least a school in each district

“We are all concerned about our native language, culture, its present and future. Mr Metshin, although he does not shout about it, is also worried about it, I believe this, because he invited me to the mayor's office in connection with this,” organiser, deputy head of the Kazan Executive Committee for Social Affairs Guzel Sagitova began the meeting.

The first to speak was historian Ayrat Fayzrakhmanov, who noted that he is currently participating in the development of the concept for the development of the Tatar language:

“This work is still semi-secret. But sociologists show that the state of the language is worrying. Not only for Tatars, but also for many others. Some were able to restore their language, and some were not. And there are no secrets here — we need to talk about national education. We have Tatar Gymnasium No. 2. Such schools worked before. We, city children, studying in such schools, were able to preserve the language. In Kazan, at least one supporting gymnasium is needed in each district. This would improve the situation a little.”

Ayrat Fayzrakhmanov began with the problems of Tatar schools. There are not enough of them. . Денис Гордийко / предоставлено пресс-службой мэрии Казани

Fayzrakhmanov also noted six children's studios Apush and suggested opening at least one more — for example, in Salavat Kupere where many Tatars live. In addition, the representative of the Ministry of Culture complained that on the central streets of the city, even in the Old Tatar Settlement, there are not enough Tatar inscriptions.

“At least part of Bauman, part of the Settlement should be made balanced in this regard. Information, small architectural forms...” Fayzrakhmanov explained. “All this can be visited with volunteers, explanatory work can be carried out. Perhaps this is not a quick job, but people see the economic value of the Tatar language.”

“As for the signs — the right proposal. By the tourist season, we will make the Old Tatar Settlement, that historical quarter, in the version that seems ideal to you,” Metshin agreed.

But there are signs that the mayor's office can only recommend making Tatar.

“In 2021, we went to Bauman, 10% agreed with the proposal, the rest said that these were additional expenses, like, if the state takes on the costs,” said Sagitova.

Fayzarkhmanov's proposal was also supported by poet Ruzal Mukhametshin noting that it would be good to conduct monitoring in terms of exhibitions.

Is there a lot of Tatar things on Bauman Street?. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Instead of Diaghilev and Platonov?

Instead of proposals, choreographer Nurbek Batulla spoke about the Hip-Hop Kazan festival, which was held by his friend Marat Kazikhanov. He noted that every year there are definitely numbers with national flavour. After discussing the details, Metshin asked:

“What would you organise in Kazan at an international level?”

“I don't even have to think long — I dream of a contemporary theatre festival. We have Nauruz, but they, in my opinion, do not cover the concept of modern theatre,” Batulla said and cited the Diaghilev and Platonov festivals as an example.

“Now it is spring and a thaw, including a political one, God himself ordered the best organizers to us ... Probably, Mr Zainiyev will continue now,” Metshin addressed the director of the Kamala theatre, art director of the puppet theatre Ekiyat and deputy of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilgiz Zainiyev.

“Among the Turkic peoples, our theatre is the strongest. At Nauruz, we get closer, communicate, but it seems that other theatres take more from us,” the playwright agreed. He noted that in Kazan it seems that there is not enough theatre where teenagers could go. “It seems that we do not have a Tatar municipal theatre? Maybe we should develop it in the direction that Nurbek indicated. Modern theatre. If you start doing something like this in an academic institution, they immediately say: you are an academic institution, why does Nurbek undress? And if it had been experimental from the start, it would have been interesting to teenagers and students. Perhaps this is an audience of several thousand, but it would have found its place.

Zainiyev also thought about the fact that Kazan should become a centre for village children, since much can be done online.

“There are thoughts, but no proposals,” the playwright said, throwing up his hands.

“We had an idea to ask for the old building of the Kamal theatre for Apush studio,” Sagitova continued, “and gather all the children there for master classes. But this dream did not come true.

Zainiyev noted that something similar can be done in the new Kamal building and in other theatres. And Batulla recalled how he participated in the laboratory going to the countryside and doing plays with schoolchildren there:

“Sometimes a spark is enough for young people, and then they burn like a candle.”

A new Selet will appear next to the new Kamal Theatre. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Zilant as a symbol

“For tourists, we need to strengthen the visualization of Tatarness,” said Doctor of Historical Sciences Iskander Gilyazov. “The city has changed a lot over the past 30 years, it has become prettier. The tourist lives in wonderful conditions. But he comes for exoticism, something special. This must be given to him.”

We need to influence all the senses, noted Iskander Gilyazov: it is good that there is chak-chak, but let people see ornaments, Tatar inscriptions, hear music in transport.

“At one time, we at the institute made 50 names and suggested placing them on billboards,” he recalled his work at the Institute of Tatar Encyclopaedia and Regional Studies. “Write unknown facts about them. Or talk about unknown Tatars. Our people are used to Tukay and Jalil. But we have a million such people.”

The mayor also supported the story with the encyclopaedia about Kazan, which the institute is preparing: it should be published in the year of the 1020th anniversary of the city, the head noted.

Iskander Gilyazov says tourists come for something exotic. Денис Гордийко / предоставлено пресс-службой мэрии Казани

Head of Theory creative agency Ildar Ayupov picking up the theme of identity, spoke about the idea of promoting the snake Zilant.

“It would be good to promote him, that he is the mascot of Kazan. Maybe we should hold a competition? An interesting image is idle,” Ayupov suggested. He also spoke about the language museum in the format of an exhibition at the Kazan Fair, made with the help of artificial intelligence, light, and multimedia.

In response, the mayor said that a sculptural composition dedicated to Zilant will soon appear on Mislavsky Street. The creative team includes artist Alfiz Sabirov.

Probably the most impressive was the performance of design engineer Nadir Bagaveyev. At the age of 19, he went to the USA, worked in Silicon Valley, launched a rocket there, returned to Kazan, got married, and last year his son Zhikhangir was born.

“I want to always be a hero for my son,” Bagaveyev said. And he proposed making a satellite in Kazan, creating a design bureau where it would be possible to study in the Tatar language from childhood. He also voiced the idea of building houses over scaffolding.

After discussing the features of such houses, Metshin agreed that engineers should be raised from childhood. And he proposed thinking about creating a national Centre for Children's Creativity, Science, and Technology. It can be placed in a building near the new Kamal Theatre, which is being designed for Selet. The building will probably be built by 2027.

“There are gyms, offices, laboratories inside. We can design what you ask for,” Metshin said.

Another elder of the meeting, the mayor’s fellow countryman, writer, musician and playwright Zulfat Khakim complained that Kazan is promoted abroad more through sports. One of his ideas is the TV show “Kazan Speaks”, and the second is a historical series about the city. For example, about the history of Syuyumbike.

“Our people watch Turkish series. There are people, but financially...” Khakim said, and Sagitova noted that the city also lacks the film Kazan, I Love You.

Zilant is not just a coat of arms. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Сentre for creative competencies

Continuing the topic of education, composer Milyausha Khayrullina noted that the Kazan theatre plays a powerful role in children's education, while other areas lag behind.

“It would be good to open a centre for creative competencies where education would be given in the Tatar language,” the composer pointed out, noting that its special feature would be integration into modern Tatar culture. She also invited the mayor to an April concert with the republic's symphony orchestra.