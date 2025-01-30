Tatarstan plans to allocate nearly 40bn rub for road works

The amount may increase in the future.

Main expense item is work on public roads worth 23.5 billion rubles

In 2025, 39.1 billion rubles are planned to be allocated for road works in Tatarstan. A draft resolution from the republic's cabinet has been published on the anti-corruption review website. Of the total funds, 30.8 billion rubles will come from the regional budget, while 7.9 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget.

As follows from the document, they plan to allocate 23.5 billion rubles for road works on public roads. Two billion rubles have been allocated for the development of transport infrastructure of the Kazan agglomeration. About 1.3 billion rubles have been allocated for road works in the Naberezhnye Chelny agglomeration, and 0.4 billion for the Nizhnekamsk agglomeration. All the work in them is planned within the framework of the Infrastructure for Life national project.

In addition, the funds will be allocated for the following:

repair of highways of regional or inter-municipal importance — almost 1.4 billion rubles. Major repairs of highways will be carried out in Alekseevsky, Almetyevsky, Baltasinsky, Bugulminsky, Mamadyshsky, Nurlatsky, Pestrechinsky districts of the republic;

0.8 billion rubles from the federal budget and 0.2 billion rubles from the republican budget are allocated for the implementation of measures for the construction and reconstruction of public roads leading to the nearest socially significant facilities in rural settlements, as well as to facilities for the production and processing of agricultural products;

7.1 billion rubles from the federal budget and 1.8 billion rubles from the republican budget will be spent on bringing highways and artificial road structures to a standard state within the framework of the nInfrastructure For Life national project;

repair of access roads to horticultural non-profit associations — 0.3 billion rubles.

In addition, the document provides for the adoption of a proposal from Tatarstan municipalities on the allocation of municipal road funds for 2025 in the amount of 1.6 billion rubles.

A billion for the overhaul of roads in Kazan

It will take about a billion rubles to overhaul roads in Kazan alone. Last year, twice as much as the originally planned amount was allocated for road works.

The amount of 39.1 billion rubles is not final and may still grow. So, in the initial version of the Cabinet's resolution on road works in 2024, which was approved at the end of January, it was stated that the total cost of this would amount to 54.5 billion rubles. During the year, the document was repeatedly amended, including the specified amount. As a result, according to the current version of the resolution, road works in the republic already cost 102.4 billion rubles.

