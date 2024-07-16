From Nizhny Novgorod to Sarapul: a new water route through Kazan launched in Volga Region

Photo: Инна Серова

Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism of Tatarstan Sergey Ivanov announced the opening of a new waterway in the Volga Federal District. Udmurtia has fully joined the Great Volga Way project.



“A very bright and original republic, they are our neighbours," said Sergey Ivanov. “Finally, we have a connected route that allows residents of the regions of the Volga Federal District to travel along interregional tourist routes.

It starts in Nizhny Novgorod and passes through Cheboksary, Kazan and Yelabuga, and ends in Sarapul (Udmurtia). This route connects not only cities on the Volga River, but also cities on the Kama River.

In an interview with Realnoe Vremya, Sergei Ivanov said that Tatarstan is actively developing the Great Volga Way project with neighbouring regions. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

The new route from Kazan to Sarapul will start operating on July 18. The journey will be operated once a week. It is expected that approximately 800 people will use this route in a week. Departure from Kazan will be at 6 a.m., and the travel time will be about 12 hours. The next day, the Meteor will set off on a return trip along the same route.

Yulia Badash, the head of the Department of Tourism of the Udmurt Republic, noted that she was glad to open the new river route, despite the fact that half of the season had already passed. Let us remind that navigation along the Volga traditionally begins in April.

Representatives of Nizhny Novgorod tourism thanked their colleagues for their help in organising the route. According to Sergey Yakovlev, Minister of Tourism and Crafts of the Nizhny Novgorod region, one cannot but rejoice that the tourist fleet has received a second life. He said that now there are seven pieces of equipment on their routes.

“Now the Nizhny Novgorod tourist fleet includes five Valdai for 40-45 passengers and two Meteors for 120 seats each," Yakovlev clarified. “We hope that this direction will continue to develop.”