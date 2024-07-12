‘The aspect of the country’s population growth’: President of Tatarstan Realtors’ Guild about family mortgage extension

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The Family Mortgage has been extended in Russia until 2030. Families with at least one child under the age of 6 will also have the opportunity to get it. The rate under the programme will be 6%, including for residents of the Far East. Such a step on the part of the state will have a great impact on all spheres, said Anastasia Golyasheva, the president of the Guild of Realtors of Tatarstan. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Extending the Family Mortgage



It will be possible to get a Family Mortgage only if the borrower did not have previously issued preferential mortgages. Loans at 6% up to 12 million rubles can be received by residents of Moscow, Moscow Region and St. Petersburg, for the rest of the Russian regions the amount will be 6 million rubles.

Families with a disabled child can also get preferential mortgage loans, regardless of the age of the child. Credit benefits are also provided to families with two children living in small towns or in regions with a low volume of construction.



At the beginning of the year, the Russian Ministry of Finance announced that this year the additional federal budget expenses for the extension of the Family Mortgage would amount to about 260 billion rubles. The total projected expenditure figure, taking into account the extension of the programme until 2030, is 1.5 trillion rubles.

Residential complexes must meet the promises

The extension of the Family Mortgage will have an impact on both the market and the development of the country as a whole. Anastasia Golyasheva, the president of the Guild of Realtors of Tatarstan, said this in a conversation with the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya.

“Certainly, such decision will have a positive impact on the real estate market. The affordability of housing for families with children is an important aspect for the growth of our country's population and its development," she stressed.

In her opinion, the extension of the benefit should also affect developers:



“Developers should now pay more attention to how the needs of each family member will be covered in their projects. A family residential complex should now not just be a marketing name, but really correspond to it.”

Golyasheva added that thanks to the Family Mortgage, a couple receives guarantees of improved housing conditions when planning a child.