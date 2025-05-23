For Russians — for 10,000, pay the rest: how and where to rent inexpensive housing in Kazan

. Photo: Олег Тихонов

Currently, a good one-room apartment can be rented for 27-28,000 rubles, although with some effort, you can find options for 22,000. At the same time, Vice President of the Guild of Realtors of the Republic of Tatarstan Andrey Savelyev emphasized the importance of vigilance in order not to become a victim of scammers who rent out apartments for pennies. In February, Realnoe Vremya already published a selection of inexpensive rental housing, where the cheapest option cost 13,000 rubles. Read about what the Kazan market is currently offering and what to expect by the end of summer in the newspaper’s report.

10,000 for an apartment only for Russians

According to the free platform for posting ads, the lowest price for which an apartment is rented is 10,000 rubles. A room in a communal apartment of 12 sq. meters is located on Khimikov Street in Aviastroitelny District. The main wish of the owners is that they are Russian citizens. They will have to put up with a toilet outside the room and “family” neighbors.

скриншот с сайта Авито

At the same time, the future owner will have to fork out not only for the apartment itself, but also give 100% of the amount to the realtor, as well as leave a deposit of 5,000 rubles. Housing and utility services will cost an average of 3 thousand per month.

Judging by the photographs, the conditions in the bathroom leave much to be desired: the tiles in the shower are covered with rust in the corners. In the toilet, instead of a toilet, a potential tenant will find a hole in the floor.

It is worth noting that at the time of writing, the ad published on 3 May has already been viewed 10.9 times.

13,000 for minor repairs

The next ad with a minimum price of 13,000 rubles. It is immediately clear what the realtor is renting. For one room of 29.6 square metres in a shared apartment, you will have to leave a deposit of 6,500, 70% commission and monthly housing and utility services of 3,500 rubles.

Judging by the photo, cosmetic repairs were carried out about ten years ago, so the residents will definitely have to overcome themselves or invest their own funds to improve the premises. The apartment is located next to the Kazan Aviation Institute’s engineering lyceum on Gagarin Street in Novo-Savinovsky District.

The criteria for residents are simple: you need to be “decent people,” and the owners will already provide “everything necessary for long-term residence.” The number of views since 1 May has reached 20,600.

The second thing that you will be offered for the same amount is a studio of 14 square metres on 21, Vosstaniya Street. Housing and communal services are already included in the payment, but a deposit of 5,000 rubles and a commission of 60% will still be required from you.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The bathroom is outside the room, but in the room on the first floor, future residents will find a refrigerator, bed, table and chairs. Since 23 April, the ad has been viewed by 2,700 people.

14,000 for your own balcony

For 14,000, Kazan residents or guests of the city can expect a studio apartment of 13 square metres on Portovaya in Vakhitovsky District. A deposit and housing and communal services are not required, but the realtor's commission must be left in the amount of 100% of the amount.

The tenant will have a combined bathroom, a small kitchen, a refrigerator, a stove and a TV. But the apartment will only be rented for one person, so students will not be able to move in together. Since May 14, the ad has been viewed by 4.5 thousand people.

There is an offer in Privolzhsky District for the same amount of 14,000 rubles, a deposit of four thousand and a commission of 9,800. A one-room apartment of 33 sq. meters is located on the ninth floor of a building on Chishmyal. The tenant will be expected to pay 4 thousand rubles for housing and communal services, but he can move in with a child and “register” four more guests.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The apartment has a balcony and a dressing room. The realtor has the same wish — “only for decent people”.

“Please look at the photos carefully. So that you don’t just go anywhere,” they added in the ad, which was viewed 9,600 times.

70% of ads on aggregators are fake

Realnoe Vremya turned to Vice President of the Guild of Realtors of the Republic of Tatarstan Andrey Savelyev to find out what amounts future tenants should focus on, how prices are formed on the housing market and how not to fall for the tricks of fake ads.

“If we talk about one-room apartments, then on average [their price] is 27-28,000 rubles, although you can find options for 22,000. Two-room apartments will cost 40-45,000, and three-room apartments are even more expensive. But these are average figures, because in new buildings the prices are much higher. Traditionally, the most expensive months for rent are August and September, when students arrive,” said Savelyev.

According to him, 70% of ads on aggregators are fake, the so-called “lanterns” used to attract clients. Another 10% are real ads, but, unfortunately, no longer relevant. A good apartment “lives” literally two or three days.

“First, under no circumstances buy any information or lists — this is fraud. Money should be paid only when you have seen a real apartment and entered into a commercial lease agreement. Second, of course, contact specialists, without them it is almost impossible for clients to rent an apartment. About 90% of this market are outright scammers,” Savelyev said.