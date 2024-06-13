Over 6m rubles to be spent on Yummy Kazan festival

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Yummy Kazan that is aimed to increase the city’s tourist attractiveness and help the restaurant industry develop will take place in Kazan from 13 to 14 July. This year, nearly 6.3 million rubles is planned to be spent on the festival. It should be noted that this year’s sum is not different from 2023.

The signature style of the design will be updated for the festival. The territory will have 50 pavilions, a food zone with at least 25 tables and 25 barrel tables. Visitors will be offered over 50 bean chairs and 25 deck chairs.

There will be pop, rock, rock-and-roll, jazz, blues cover bands and dance groups performing for visitors.

The event is held to increase Kazan’s tourist attractiveness and raise tourist traffic as well as to help upgrade the qualification and competitiveness of workers in the tourism and restaurant industry. The festival is aimed to create a positive public opinion about professions of the tourism and hospitality industry and make the city’s tourist and restaurant resource more popular.

Several Kazan services will prepare the event at once: the Directorate for Parks and Squares of Kazan, the Committee for Urban Engineering of the city, the administration of Aviastroitelny and Novo-Savinovsky and the Housing and Utilities Committee and the city’s water supplier.