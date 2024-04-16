Tatarstan became leader in fishing in Volga region in 2023

Photo: Олег Тихонов

Tatarstan became a leader in the amount of fishing and the production of other water products in the Volga Federal District, Realnoe Vremya found out. According to the Federal Fishing Agency, the republic produced 4,623 tonnes of fish. This is 481 tonnes more than in 2022.

This is the top 5:

Tatarstan — 4,623 tonnes;

Saratov Oblast — 4,189 tonnes;

Samara Oblast — 2,175 tonnes;

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 1,268 tonnes;

Orenburg Oblast — 751 tonnes.

A total of 15,399 tonnes of fish and other products were manufactured in the Volga Federal District.