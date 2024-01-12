Tatarstan hotels fall short of tourists during New Year holidays

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The average hotel occupancy rate in Tatarstan hotels during the New Year holidays was 79%. It is 4% more than during the same period last year. Executive Director of the Association of Hotels of Kazan and the Republic of Tatarstan Alexandra Yushutina told Realnoe Vremya about this.

“If we have a look, the average occupancy rate is just 4% up in general during the New Year holidays. Moreover, the first part of the holidays (from 30 December to 2 January) was not so good as we supposed,” Yushutina noted.

It should be reminded that hoteliers said that 81% of the rooms on average were booked for these dates. Moreover, the occupancy rate in two-star hotels was expected to be 93% and 87% in five-star hotels. However, not all guests checked in and the numbers were 80% and 86% respectively.

“Perhaps, the flu incidence was a factor — there was a flu wave before New Year, as we know. Perhaps, somebody cancelled or put off trips,” the hotelier assumed.

Earlier, Yushutina forecasted that the biggest tourist traffic would be on 3-5 January. The expectations were more than fully met. The occupancy rate in three-star hotels was 87%, which is 1% above the outlook, the rate in four- and five-star hotels was 95% (compared to 91% of early booking data).

However, the demand changed a bit on 6-8 January. 24% of the rooms in two-star hotels remained empty in the third capital of Russia for Christmas (15% were expected). At the same time, the occupancy rate in three-, four- and five-star hotels met the expectations by 8% and 6% (in four- and five-star hotels altogether) totalling 62% and 59%.

“Guests arrived for three days. This year, hoteliers also a booking limit for no more than two days during the peak dates — this is a popular practice during high demand,” added the executive director of the Association of Hotels of Kazan and the Republic of Tatarstan.

It should be reminded that according to Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Sergey Ivanov, over 170.000 tourists visited Tatarstan from 30 December 2023 to 8 January 2024, which is 5% more than during the same period last year.