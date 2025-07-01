Football, exams and Sabantuy: what Tatarstan and all of Russia googled in June 2025

What the Russian Internet was up to at the beginning of summer: from football battles to local holidays

Photo: Реальное время

When Internet search becomes a mirror of the country's mood, it is especially interesting to look into its depths. What did Russians search for on Google in June 2025? How did sports, studies and culture merge into one stream of digital interests? And why did Tatarstan turn out to be a region where global events and local realities live in a close digital union? We figure out what topics worried the largest regions of the country — from Moscow and Krasnodar to Chelyabinsk and Dagestan — and how the online pulse of Kazan differs from the rest of Russia.

Football: Spain vs Portugal and a surge in interest in the Nations League

One of the fastest growing queries in Tatarstan was Spain vs Portugal. The surge in interest (an increase of 3,120%) was associated with the UEFA Nations League match that took place on 8 June. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, but Portugal won the penalty shootout. The same match became the leader in queries in other regions: in the Moscow Region, the increase in interest was 2,000%, in the Krasnodar Region — 1,850%, in the Chelyabinsk Region — 1,400%, and in Dagestan — 870%.

Sverdlovsk Region and Bashkortostan did not demonstrate high interest in this event — in these regions, the match was not included in the top trends. This highlights the differences in sports preferences by region.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Education: the Unified State Exam and the digital footprint of Tatarstan schoolchildren

Educational topics in Tatarstan were distinguished by unique queries related to regional structures. Thus, users actively searched for state exam results — this query did not appear in other regions. Also in the top were “transfer of USE scores 2025” and “USE check by last name.”

The digital activity of students and parents in the republic is especially evident during the final certification period. Tatarstan became the only region where applicants massively turned to the regional portal of the regional centre for education quality.

Memes and TikTok: the viral bear Labubu in Tatarstan

The query “labubu” in Tatarstan was in second place in terms of popularity growth — 1,900%. This TikTok character has become a real internet phenomenon, appearing in thousands of videos and becoming a symbol of youth humour.

In other regions, “labubu” was not included in the list of popular queries, which distinguishes Tatarstan as a region particularly sensitive to internet memes and youth trends.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

TV series: Ginny and Georgia — the choice of Tatarstan and the Chelyabinsk region

The series Ginny and Georgia was among the top entertainment queries in Tatarstan. The story of a mother and daughter living in the American outback caused a wave of interest after the release of the new season on Netflix.

Interestingly, only the Chelyabinsk region demonstrated similar preferences — in other regions, this series did not appear in the trends. This demonstrates how tastes in media content can coincide between distant entities. Sabantuy and VK Fest: cultural events of the summer

The national holiday Sabantuy Kazan 2025 has become an important part of the information agenda. The main events took place on June 22 and 23 in Kazan, which coincided with the peak of search activity. The request was recorded only in Tatarstan — other regions did not show interest in the holiday.

At the same time, VK Fest Kazan 2025 has become another significant request. The festival itself took place on 29 June, and interest in it has been growing throughout the month. Users searched for the schedule, stage map, and lineup of artists. Only in Tatarstan did this request enter the top search trends of June.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Kazan Federal University and the digital account of an applicant

The summer admissions campaign brought the request “KFU personal account” to the top. This is due to the mass submission of documents to Kazan Federal University. The personal account system is actively used by both students and applicants.

Such educational queries related to specific universities were not recorded in any other of the ten largest regions of the country. Tatarstan was an exception, where interest in the regional university was massive and digitally oriented.

What was searched for in other regions: everyday life, tourism and health

In Moscow and the Moscow region, everyday topics dominated: “water outage,” “housing and communal services payments” and “flights to Sochi” were among the most frequent queries. This reflects both utility issues and active preparation for the holiday season.

Krasnodar Krai was noted for its tourism agenda: “airplane tickets” and “sea tours” became the main interests of local users. This is expected — the region receives the main flow of vacationers in the summer.

Chelyabinsk Region demonstrated increased attention to health issues. Queries “magnetic storms” and “vaccinations for children” indicate sensitivity to natural factors and medical prevention.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Digital portrait of Tatarstan: from exams to festivals

Search activity in Tatarstan in June 2025 formed a unique profile of the region. Queries such as “state exam results.” “labubu,” “KFU personal account,” “VK Fest Kazan 2025” and “Sabantuy Kazan 2025” were characteristic exclusively for the republic and were not recorded in other regions.

At the same time, Tatarstan remained involved in the all-Russian agenda — football matches, TV series, educational processes. The region found itself at the intersection of local and global interest, setting its own digital agenda within large federal trends.