Humanism towards animals or ‘more idle talk’?

The State Duma has proposed tightening control over traveling circuses

The State Duma has proposed tightening control over the activities of traveling circuses, and Realnoe Vremya’s experts are divided in their opinions regarding the initiative. For example, Tatarstan Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova believes the measure is justified and in step with the times. Director of the Kazan Circus Elmira Bulatova, on the contrary, criticized the idea, calling it excessive and “more idle talk.” Read about the clash of opinions in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Tour plan report and regular inspections

The State Duma has proposed tightening control over traveling circuses. In particular, this concerns mandatory notification of the Rosselkhoznadzor about the circus tour schedule and regular inspections of institutions in each region. RIA Novosti reports this with reference to the relevant document.

According to the author of the initiative, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Control Dmitry Gusev, the measure will ensure a transparent system for tracking the locations of circuses and monitoring the keeping of animals in them.

Gusev pointed out that the mobile structures of traveling circuses can wear out, become less stable, and the constant movement of animals can affect their health. Unlike stationary ones, mobile institutions pose much greater threats to the health of animals.

Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog approves a plan of control and supervisory measures, in accordance with which scheduled inspections of circuses are carried out. However, a question arises regarding scheduled inspections of traveling circus organizations, because the conditions for keeping animals can change depending on the terrain and climate, which, in turn, cannot be recorded within the framework of a single inspection.

At the moment, notification of touring circuses is sent 10 days in advance, but this procedure does not allow determining the future locations of touring circuses.

“Constant relocations can negatively affect the health of animals, and temporary structures for their maintenance often wear out and become unsafe. Mandatory notification of tours a quarter in advance will make the system transparent and will allow Russia’s agricultural inspection service to effectively check how animals are kept in traveling circuses,” Gusev told RIA Novosti.

“The initiative is not aimed against circuses, but at the safety of animals”

The proposal is a continuation of the general agenda for the humanization of animals, Tatarstan Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova said in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya.

“I think this is connected with quarantine measures, with issues of organizing the stay of animals during tours and ensuring the safety of adjacent territories so that the animals do not escape. The idea is quite justified,” she believes.

At the same time, she pointed out: in Tatarstan there is only one traveling circus — from Naberezhnye Chelny. And the circuses that come to the republic are always accommodated in buildings of local teams.

“There are a lot of discussions now about animals in circuses. And here it is very important not to heat up the situation, you can't take everyone under the same comb. There are traveling circuses that do not have the appropriate conditions, do not meet the requirements for keeping animals. And there are good, conscientious teams that take care of animals," warned Ayupova.

In general, it is in the perception of society that the only risk of the initiative lies, the minister believes:

“Understand that in order to keep animals, circuses already fulfil a huge number of requirements. It is important that in people's minds circuses are not enemies of animals. It is important to understand that the initiative is not aimed against such institutions, but is a preventive measure to ensure comfortable conditions for animals.”

“Why invent something again?”

A diametrically opposed opinion was expressed by Elmira Bulatova, director of the Kazan State Circus. In her opinion, to protect animal rights, it is enough to comply with existing laws — new ones are not needed.

“If the laws that we have adopted on the standards for keeping animals, on obtaining a license, and so on, were properly observed at all levels, there probably would be no questions about ‘strengthening’ them,” she told Realnoe Vremya.

Bulatova noted that in many Russian regions there are simply no permanent circuses. They are also often under repair for many years or closed due to their unsatisfactory condition:

“Depriving people of the opportunity to go to the circus tent by tightening the screws is wrong. This issue should be controlled by regional authorities. There are enough existing laws — and those that concern keeping animals, and regulating the placement of traveling circuses. There are a bunch of regulatory bodies, why invent something? In Russia, there is a federal law on the responsible treatment of animals and on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation,” the director continued. The document sets out the standards for keeping animals.

“These requirements were supposed to come into force in 2025. Circuses were unable to comply with these requirements, appealed to the Ministry of Culture, and their deadline was extended until 2030. That is, the industry cannot comply with what has been adopted. What new laws can we talk about? Why invent something again? Okay, they will come up with a new law, they will not be able to implement it again, then they will ask for a deferment, the money will be spent, the legislative initiative will pass. More chatter! We need not to strengthen control, but simply work in accordance with the laws already adopted,” the interlocutor of the newspaper is sure.