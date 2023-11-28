Nizhnekamsk attracts probationers to snow removal

In Nizhnekamsk, probationers working through the Federal Penitentiary Service are involved in snow removal, Mayor Ramil Mullin said at a weekly meeting.



He noted that there is an acute shortage of machine drivers in the city who are involved in snow removal. There are about 60 drivers on 80 units of equipment.

Mullin noted that the past week was difficult, almost a month and a half of precipitation fell in four days:

“This year begins with a big exam for our utilities. In recent years, we have seriously updated the equipment, our Municipal Unitary Enterprise has over 80 units of equipment, of which more than 50 units are specialised, which is aimed at cleaning main, trunk and intra-block roads. We have also updated the fleet of vehicles and attracted quite a serious amount of outsourcing equipment. Despite such a large amount of equipment, the week was quite difficult. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the weather conditions were as a storm warning," Chelny-biz.ru quotes the mayor.

The head of the city indicated that last year the mechanic's salary was increased to 50 thousand rubles.



“Working in such an emergency mode, they get 60, 70, and 80 thousand rubles. And we can't attract people for even such a salary.

According to him, the same situation arises in other areas where drivers are needed — passenger transportation and ambulance.

In October, Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin indicated that the city was not satisfied with the results of work and winter maintenance in the last winter period. In particular, this affected the shortage of janitors and drivers. All the heads of the municipal unitary enterprises present at the meeting told about the same problem.